Oscar Performance Sets Track Record in Poker Stakes

With a stalk-and-pounce trip that sent him sailing past the wire, Amerman Racing's homebred Oscar Performance captured the $300,000 Poker Stakes (G3T) June 17 on the outer turf course at Belmont Park and broke the 20-year-old track record.

After a six-month layoff and a recent bout of colic, Oscar Performance had a lot to prove in his 2018 debut.

Unraced since his ninth-place finish in the Nov. 4 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T), it was unclear going into Sunday's one-mile test whether the Kitten's Joy colt would be able to recapture the stride that had defined his early career.

But Oscar Performance was ready to put on a show.

Facing seven talented challengers, the three-time grade 1 winner broke from post 3 under regular rider Jose Ortiz and claimed his spot four wide on the outside behind longshot Black Tide, who set fractions of :22.11 and :44.73 through the first half mile.

Oscar Performance revved up on the turn, challenged new leader Voodoo Song, and sprinted away in the stretch to a 1 1/2-length win in a final time of 1:31.23.

"He was on point and ready to roll today," Ortiz said. "I'm so happy that he's back. He's one of my favorite horses. I won my first Breeders' Cup (race) on him (grade 1 Juvenile Turf in 2016). I'm very emotional right now."

Made You Look got up for second, and Voodoo Song held for third. Black Tide faded in the stretch and finished seventh.

Oscar Performance broke the 1:31.63 track record set in 1998 by multiple graded stakes winner Elusive Quality.

"I thought they were cooking early, and he was in a good location," trainer Brian Lynch said. "Jose got him to the outside, and as they rounded the turn, it looked like he was moving, and he's such a talented horse.

"Absolutely thrilled with his comeback effort. He did it with authority and came back with a very fast time. That's a long-standing track record to break, so to have him do that off the layoff makes you look forward to the rest of the year."

Bred in Kentucky out of the Theatrical mare Devine Actress, Oscar Performance is a full brother to grade 3 winner Oscar Nominated. He improved his record to 7-0-1 in 12 starts with earnings of $1,967,632.