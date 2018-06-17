Gamble's Ghost Rallies to Take Woodbine's Trillium

Gamble's Ghost, patiently handled by Eurico Rosa da Silva, rallied from next to last and six wide in the stretch to capture the $140,000 Trillium Stakes (G3) June 17 on Woodbine's all-weather track.

Trained by Josie Carroll for owner-breeder Ivan Dalos, Gamble's Ghost came into the 1 1/16-mile race off a rallying third in a May 21 allowance at the Ontario racetrack in her season debut. A winner of four of seven starts in 2017, the 5-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper would not be denied Sunday with a ground-saving trip under da Silva, who completed a sweep of the weekend stakes after taking Saturday's Steady Growth Stakes with Mr Havercamp.

My Arch Enemy set the tempo, marking off splits of :23.92 and :48.42 under the close watch of Ickymasho and Boreale, as da Silva and Gamble's Ghost found a home along the rail in next to last after leaving from the outside post in a field of eight.

My Arch Enemy maintained a precarious lead through the turn, tracked by Malibu Bonnie, Ickymasho, Sister Nation, and Grizzel. However, Gamble's Ghost angled off the rail late in the turn, powered down the center of the track, and won by a half-length over Ickymasho. My Arch Enemy stayed on for third over Grizzel. Gamble's Ghost stopped the clock in 1:43.61.

Da Silva was full of praise for the talented dark bay/brown mare who took her cues in a professional manner.

"We had a wonderful trip," said da Silva. "I was able to save a lot of ground. In the turn, when we turned home, I had a chance to shift her out, and she kicked from there. She kicked so strong. She's a wonderful horse to ride. So easy and a very kind horse."

The victory marked the first stakes win of the meet for Carroll, who saddled Gamble's Ghost to grade 3 scores in the 2015 Mazarine Stakes, the 2016 Selene Stakes, and the Maple Leaf Stakes last season.

"She's so special. She's so honest and shows up every time," Carroll said. "She ran hard against a speed bias last time and didn't quite get there. She just shows up. She's just a good horse."

Sent off at odds of 7-2, Gamble's Ghost paid $9.30, $4.80, and $3.50. She combined with Ickymasho ($4.30, $3.10) for a 10-4 exacta worth $39. A $1 trifecta of 10-4-3 (My Arch Enemy, $3.60) paid $83.15, and a $1 superfecta of 10-4-3-1 (Grizzel) returned $240.10.