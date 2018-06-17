Strong Will First Winner for Strong Mandate

Winning on debut for owner Carolyn Wilson and trainer Larry Rivelli, Strong Will turned in an impressive performance to become the first winner for his sire, Strong Mandate , in the Father's Day opener June 17 at Arlington International Racecourse when he secured a $32,000 maiden special weight on the all-weather track.

Urged to the lead under jockey Jose Valdivia Jr., the bay colt broke third and set the pace in the 4 1/2-furlong test for 2-year-olds. Fending off a challenge on his outside from Dazzling Truths and Pradar, Strong Will pulled away in the lane to win by 2 1/4 lengths in a final time of :52.24.

He was also the first starter for Three Chimney Farm's Strong Mandate.

Bred in Kentucky by Golden Pedigree, Strong Will is the first foal out of the winning Majestic Warrior mare Magestic Stinger. Consigned to the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale, the colt was purchased by Wilson for $775,000—the co-highest price for the second session of the sale—from Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables.

Strong Mandate won the Hopeful Stakes (G1) in his third start as a 2-year-old and placed in both the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) and Southwest Stakes (G3) before retiring because of complications from a chip in his right knee. He amassed $529,566 in earnings during his eight-race career for owners Robert Baker and William Mack and trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

The son of dual Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) winner Tiznow was bred in Kentucky by G. Watts Humphrey Jr. out of the Deputy Minister mare Clear Mandate. He entered stud in 2015 at Three Chimneys near Midway, Ky. His stud fee for 2018 is $10,000.