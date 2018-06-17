Pavel Surges to Stephen Foster Victory

When attempting to define what sets Reddam Racing's Pavel apart from his peers, the answer from trainer Doug O'Neill may surprise you.

"Most horses don't run their race when they get worked up," O'Neill said. "But we realized Pavel does."

With a field of eight challengers, a far outside post position, and a crowd of more than 21,000 fans who turned up to watch Triple Crown winner Justify parade across the Louisville oval, there was plenty to set Pavel's nerves ablaze when he took to the track June 16 for the $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1) at Churchill Downs.

And to O'Neill's delight, allowing the 4-year-old colt full license to work himself into a frenzy paid off with a 3 3/4-length win in the 1 1/8-mile test and an automatic berth to the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1), where the Creative Cause colt finished a disappointing 10th last year.

Breaking last under jockey Mario Gutierrez Saturday night, Pavel got up early to stalk the pace along the six path. As Uncle Mojo moved to the front, 4-5 favorite Backyard Heaven and Pavel pressed the leader as they rounded the far turn. But to the surprise of the crowd, it was Pavel, not Backyard Heaven, who surged ahead.

Taking command down the stretch, the multiple graded stakes winner went virtually unchallenged in his drive to the wire, completing the distance in a final time of 1:49.21.

"It's so exciting!" O'Neill said. "We were so optimistic and hopeful, but to actually see it happen is unbelievable."

Honorable Duty took second, with Matrooh in third. After fading in the stretch, Backyard Heaven finished off the board in sixth.

Irish War Cry was pulled up by jockey Jose Ortiz after being adversely affected by the heat and humidity, an issue he faced before during his 3-year-old campaign in South Florida. According to trainer Graham Motion, the son of Curlin was in good order back at the barn after he was vanned off.

Since breaking his maiden at first asking in July 2017, Pavel has built his stamina and his career on graded test after graded test, shipping back and forth across the country and across continents to compete at the highest level—with moderate success. Opening this season with three consecutive fourth-place finishes, he missed the winner's circle more times than not, but O'Neill was convinced it was the strategy, not the horse, that needed changing.

"I think we just loved him but kept thinking, 'We can't wait to take him two turns,' and then when he ran his debut the way he did, we were like, 'This is a really special horse,'" O'Neill said. "You know you get those vibes, and we did. We kept going with it. He went through a little funky phase, and he had some traffic troubles, too, in a couple of them. But his Dubai race, when you really dissect it, he ran a dynamite race over there.

"I think, as horsemen, when you get a horse that gets worked up, you do everything to calm them: school them, put cotton in their ears, whatever you can do to get them relaxed. We took all that off of the table and said, 'You know what? We are going to lead him over here, and he'll be however he's going to be, and that's when he's on his best.'"

Raring to go from the moment he entered the paddock, Pavel was restless in his stall before even walking onto the track, which O'Neill took as a good sign.

"We had really hoped he would get all worked up, because in the past when he's won, he'd get lathered up and washed out," the trainer said. "He did tonight, and he ran his race."

With the fact he was beaten 34 lengths in last year's Breeders' Cup Classic hanging over the colt's head, the chance at a return engagement should be enough to spark the fire going forward.

"He always trains like a grade 1 horse, even though he hasn't had a grade 1 win before today. He trains like a really special horse," O'Neill said.

Bred in Kentucky by Brereton Jones and WinStar Farm, Pavel was consigned to the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale by Hidden Brook but was an $80,000 RNA. With career earnings of $1,175,000, he is the first grade 1 winner for his sire, who stands at Airdrie Stud.