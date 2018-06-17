Justify Parades Before Thousands at Churchill Downs

Racing fan Shaun Basch was not going to miss Justify parading June 16 at Churchill Downs.

Work schedules can be rearranged when it comes to seeing the 13th Triple Crown winner.

Seven-hour drives easily roll by when the road ends with a chance to see just the second undefeated winner of the storied series.

And, certainly, 90-degree temperatures and high humidity in Louisville were not going to keep Basch away.

On a steamy evening at Churchill, camped in the the first row of a four-deep crowd that surrounded the paddock, Basch taped a poster that read "Lucky 13, Justify" to the paddock rail as she awaited his arrival.

"I should be working right now. I switched days with one of my co-workers a week before the Belmont because I knew he was going to win the Triple Crown, and I knew he would be paraded on Stephen Foster Day," Basch said. "It's an amazing experience. I feel very blessed to be here. Driving seven hours in my car was well worth it."

On Saturday, Justify entered the track about 6:40 p.m. EDT and slowly made his journey from the backstretch. One week after closing out the Triple Crown with a victory in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), the son of Scat Daddy calmly walked with maidens—3 and older—entered in the third race.

As the maiden runners—a condition Justify qualified for some four months ago—entered the tunnel to the paddock, Justify continued on the track in front of the thousands who turned out to celebrate him and enjoy a Stephen Foster "Downs After Dark" card.

After the maiden runners settled into the paddock, Justify made his way in—a crowd of backward-walking photographers leading the way. Justify was greeted in the paddock by trainer Bob Baffert and co-owners Kenny Troutt of WinStar Farm and Jack Wolf of Starlight Racing. He settled into stall 14. Jockey Mike Smith stopped by before riding Mr Classical to a fourth-place finish in the third.

After the field for the race made its way out, Justify walked around the ring three times before the crowd. It was his final appearance of this stay at Churchill Downs; he'll depart for his home base, Baffert's Santa Anita Park barn, Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Justify then entered the tunnel on his way to the winner's circle, where he appeared with his connections. After a few minutes there, he was returned to the backstretch while the connections received their Derby trophies. A table in the winner's circle included the new Triple Crown trophy; Justify is the first horse to earn it.

Troutt, who wore a seemingly permanent smile throughout the evening, said he'll never forget how smoothly Justify continued through the lane on the sloppy Churchill Downs track on his way to winning the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). The Belmont also was on his mind.

"I was screaming and yelling with both arms up in the air," Troutt said. "I've never, ever felt emotion like that."

Tanya Gunther, who with her father John Gunther is the breeder of Justify, said she dreamed he would win the Derby and recalled thinking as he was winning the Belmont, "This is really happening."

Baffert took time to thank the colt's multiple owners—WinStar, China Horse Club, Starlight, and Head of Plains Partners—and then, as though thinking to himself but speaking out loud, added, "To give me a horse like this."

Photo: Anne M. Eberhardt Bob and Jill Baffert share a laugh with WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden

Smith, who after the third race switched his silks to WinStar's, credited Baffert.

"If he never won a race before this horse and never won a race after this, it would be enough to put him in the Hall of Fame," Smith said.

It was a night celebrating racing's best—greatness that can bring new fans to a sport and longtime fans together.

"I've met these women today, and it's like we're instantly friends," said Basch as she looked to one new friend to her right and three to her left.