Ruby Does Sparkle First Winner for Moro Tap

The Tapit stallion Moro Tap was represented by his first winner June 15 when Stephen Baker's homebred Ruby Does Sparkle got up by a head in a $23,000 maiden special weight at Lone Star Park.

A Texas-bred out of the Holzmeister mare Maymeister, Ruby Does Sparkle was sent off at odds of 23-1 in the five-furlong event for Texas accredited maiden 2-year-old fillies. She was urged along near the rear of a nine-horse field by jockey Danny Sorenson, rounded the turn in the two path with substantial ground still to make up, rallied into the final furlong, moved out near the sixteenth pole, and closed strongly to edge Stillaplay for the win.

Trained by M. Brent Davidson, Ruby Does Sparkle returned $48.20 on a $2 win ticket. The final time was 1:00.87.

Graded stakes-placed Moro Tap, bred by Edward P. Evans out of the Silver Ghost mare Ghost Dancing, was campaigned by Mike Maker for Skychai Racing, Sand Dollar Stable, T. Raymond, and J. Wagner. He ran to a 3-1-3 record from 19 starts for earnings of $161,816. He was retired to stud in 2015 at Double Infinity Ranch in Sulphur Springs, Texas. His 2018 fee is advertised as $2,500.