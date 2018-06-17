Ollie's Candy (outside) edges Thirteen Squared in the Summertime Oaks at Santa Anita Park

Benoit Photo

Undefeated Ollie's Candy Scores in Summertime Oaks

Candy Ride filly stretched out in her first start on dirt and prevailed by a neck.

A lot was supposed to be working against Paul and Karen Eggert's homebred Ollie's Candy in the $200,000 Summertime Oaks (G2) June 16 at Santa Anita Park.

The Candy Ride  filly took a huge step up in class, stretched out to two turns for the first time, and made her first start on dirt.

But when the Bill Morey-trained filly hooked pacesetter and favorite Thirteen Squared turning for home, she showed she fit.

After a stretch-long duel to the wire with the grade 1-placed Thirteen Squared, it was Ollie's Candy who was a neck on top under jockey Kent Desormeaux, with grade 2 winner Chocolate Martini a nonthreatening third, 4 1/4 lengths back.

"I've worked her a few times (at Santa Anita), and the way she's been working told me she was ready," Desormeaux said. "At the quarter pole, I knew I had a battle in front of me."

Thirteen Squared had plenty in the tank for the final quarter because she got a relatively easy lead after a break from the inside under jockey Tyler Baze. Arnold Zetcher's Bob Baffert-trained Liaison  filly put up fractions of :23.69, :47.96, and 1:12.40 and led by 1 1/2 lengths through six furlongs.

Ollie's Candy, who stalked Thirteen Squared in second through most of the 1 1/16-mile test, kicked in during the second turn, though, and wore down her rival on the outside.

"Looking forward through the rest of the year, all the big races for 3-year-old fillies are going a route of ground, so we decided to try it today," Morey said. "Kent and I have been lucky together. He's ridden the three biggest winners in my life—this one being one of them."

Ollie's Candy began her career with a 6 1/2-length win sprinting over the Golden Gate Fields synthetic main track April 22, then came back to win a first-level optional-claiming allowance at the same six-furlong distance by 7 3/4 lengths May 13. Out of the Stroll  mare Afternoon Stroll, she is undefeated in three starts and has $151,800 in earnings.

"We're all very excited," Paul Eggert said. "Bill has done a great job with the filly. We knew she was game, but I didn't know she was going to be a graded stakes winner. But she is now."

Ollie's Candy is the first graded winner for her owners and the 75th black-type stakes winner for her sire, Candy Ride.

Morning-line favorite Chocolate Martini made a mild move in the final turn, flattened out in the stretch, and just edged Zusha by a neck for third. Fool's Paradise finished fifth to complete the order of finish. Exuberance was pulled up in the stretch.