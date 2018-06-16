Prominent Horseman Olin B. Gentry Dies at Age 51

The acorn didn't fall far from the tree when it came to Olin B. Gentry and horsemanship.

The son and grandson of two iconic figures in the Thoroughbred industry, Gentry died June 16 at age 51, one day after he collapsed while attending the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale in Ocala, Fla.

Gentry is survived by his son, Olin Gentry II, and his life partner, Athena Gentry.

Gentry was the son of Tom Gentry and Lane Gentry, now Mrs. Buck Lebus. Tom Gentry, an innovative horseman who died in October at age 80, introduced sales techniques that ushered in a new era of showmanship and entertainment into the yearling sales arena. Olin B. Gentry was the grandson of Olin Gentry, who managed Darby Dan Farm, King Ranch, and Gainesway Farm.

"He brought horsemanship expertise par excellence to the partnership," said Tom VanMeter, who had been partners with Gentry in various equine ventures, mostly recently VanMeter-Gentry Sales. "We've been partners on and off in horse deals and other entrepreneur projects for at least 25 years. He was always there. He knew how to look at a horse, he knew pedigrees, and he knew how to relate with clients. He was an amazing partner and an amazing horseman.

"He was bred into it," VanMeter said, noting Gentry began working with his father at an early age. "We have a photo of him showing Terlingua to buyers at the yearling sale when he was 8. The important thing about that photo is that at age 8, his eyes are only on Terlingua's eyes. The sign of a true horseman."

Terlingua, sold to trainer D. Wayne Lukas at the Keeneland July sale for $275,000 for the partnership of Barry Beal and L.R. French Jr., was a three-time grade 2 winner who made a lasting contribution to the industry as the dam of leading sire Storm Cat.

Gentry was instrumental in the success of the John R. Gaines Bloodstock in partnership with the former Gainesway Farm owner and then with Thomas R. Gaines operated Gaines-Gentry Thoroughbreds.

Among the black-type winners bred by Gentry was multiple grade 1 winner Lovely Maria, bred in partnership with Thomas B. Gaines. Individually, he bred grade 2 winner Brazen.

Gentry also ran various partnership ventures, including a successful pinhooking partnership with Renee Dailey, who runs the sales division at VanMeter-Gentry. With Dennis O'Neill, he purchased two Uncle Mo 2-year-olds at the OBS June sale—a $105,000 filly and a $75,000 colt.

"He was always trying to figure out the next best move and be ahead of the curve," VanMeter said. "He was very cerebral. He was always thinking."

VanMeter is going to miss his friend and partner.

"It was fun," VanMeter said. "We had a lot of interactions and sometimes we butted heads, but it was always good. VanMeter-Gentry will manage. It's the void in our hearts that will be tough."

Arrangements for Gentry are pending at Milward Funeral Home in Lexington.