Stellar Group of 13 Set for Prix de Diane Longines

Chantilly hosts classic racing June 17 with a stellar field of 13 3-year-old fillies declared for the 169th running of the Prix de Diane Longines (French Oaks, G1).

Run over a distance of 2,100 meters (10 1/2 furlongs), the Diane has a rich history of winners, including subsequent Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) heroines Zarkava (2008) and Treve (2013), who landed the latter contest in back-to-back years.

Alain de Royer-Dupre trained Zarkava for H H Aga Khan, and the pair team up with Shahnaza. The daughter of Azamour is unbeaten in two starts this term, including the Prix de la Seine at Longchamp in easy fashion last time out. Christophe Soumillon rides.

"There are plenty of fillies with a chance, and I think it's wide open," de Royer-Dupre said. "She's a very handy filly you can put anywhere in a race, but she hasn't been helped by the draw (13) because, if it gets fast, being out wide is a big disadvantage. However, from every other point of view, everything is good."

Aidan O'Brien sends Happily, with Ryan Moore up. The Galileo filly has already taken in a pair of classics this season, finishing third in both the Qipco One Thousand Guineas (G1) and Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1). She was a dual winner at the highest level as a juvenile, scoring in the Moyglare Stud Stakes (G1) at the Curragh and the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1) at Chantilly on Arc day. Happily steps up in distance, having not tried farther than a mile in any of her nine career starts.

"She ran very well in the Guineas at Newmarket and again in the Irish Guineas. We've been happy with her since her run at the Curragh," O'Brien said. "We haven't asked her to do a lot, but what she's done has pleased us. We've always thought that stepping up to a mile and a quarter would suit her."

Laurens fought hard to land the The Gurkha Coolmore Prix Saint-Alary (G1) over 10 furlongs at Longchamp last time, after returning to the track with a second (one place in front of Happily) in the Newmarket Guineas. The daughter of Siyouni got her first top-level score as a 2-year-old in the bet365 Fillies' Mile (G1).

"She's traveled over brilliantly, and we're looking forward to it," said trainer Karl Burke. "It's been the plan for a long time. She's a very good filly, and I think they're underestimating her a little because all her wins have been by a narrow margin."

Godolphin is represented by Musis Amica, who finished sixth as the favorite in The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (French One Thousand Guineas, G1) at Longchamp last time. The daughter of Dawn Approach got her campaign underway with a win in the Prix de la Grotte (G3) at the same track. Mickael Barzalona rides for trainer Andre Fabre, who is seeking a fifth win in the contest.

"She's training very well." Fabre said. "Her form before was in very soft ground, but she's a good mover and shouldn't be affected too much by the drying conditions. The distance will certainly help her."

Freddy Head won the Diane four times as a jockey, but he has yet to taste success as a trainer. He saddles two: Luminate, who won the Prix Penelope (G3) at Saint-Cloud last month, and With You, who lost her unbeaten record by a short head to Laurens in the Saint-Alary on season debut last time. Frankie Dettori rides the former, and Aurelien Lemaitre maintains his association with the latter.

"I think Luminate has a good chance," Head said. "She's a good filly who has plenty of stamina. Soft ground would be a help, but that doesn't look likely.

"I don't think there's a great deal (of difference) between the two fillies, and it might depend on how the race plays out. With You has more speed, while perhaps Luminate will be even better over 2,400 meters."

"With You has come out of the Saint-Alary really well. Physically, she's made a lot of progress since that run."

