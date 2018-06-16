Golden Gate Fields Sees Increase in Handle

Golden Gate Fields continued growing its Thoroughbred product during the Winter/Spring Meet with total handle up 15.85 percent and the daily average handle up 20.73 percent over the previous year.

Total handle was $302 million, up from $255 million last winter and spring. Daily average handle for the meet ending June 10 was $3.180 million, up from $2.634 million last year.

This is the fourth consecutive meet that Golden Gate Fields has shown sharp increases in handle. All-sources handle was up 10 percent and on-track handle was up 8 percent during the 2017 fall meet and on-track handle was up during the Winter/Spring and Summer meets in 2017.

"We're very pleased with the growing popularity of our racing program over the past year," said David Duggan, Vice President and General Manager of Golden Gate Fields. "We want to thank the bettors and horsemen who are supporting our program. We're happy with our increases but we believe there's still room for improvement in our racing program and customer experience. We will continue working the next several weeks to enhance our program as we look forward to the opening of our Summer Meet Thursday, August 23."

P.J. Campo, Vice President of Racing for The Stronach Group, added: "We're excited about the continued growth of our product at Golden Gate. We continue to reinvigorate the racing product and the experience of attending the races at all of our properties. We want to thank the fans and horsemen for participating as well as their support and feedback."

Some of the meet highlights included The Lieutenant, a half-brother to Triple Crown winner Justify, winning the All American Stakes (G3); Flamboyant winning the San Francisco Mile (G3); Paved becoming the first filly to win the $100,000 El Camino Real Derby; and trainer Steve Sherman winning his 1,000th race.

Golden Gate also carded a popular all-turf program on Thursday, May 31.

