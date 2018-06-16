Jockey Dana Whitney Rides 4,000th Winner

Jockey Dana Whitney earned the 4,000th North American win of his career June 15 at Penn National with a frontrunning score aboard favored Vicksburg Bluffs in a five-furlong claiming turf sprint.

After a break from post 3 under Whitney, the 7-year-old Wildcat Heir gelding trained and owned by Elisha Rathman immediately shot to the front, opened up a clear lead, and prevailed by 1 1/2 lengths.

A native of the Philippines, Whitney has 44 wins from 238 starts this year, and purse earnings of $780,238. Since he began his North American career in 1995, he's eclipsed the $2 million earnings mark in 17 seasons, including last year, when he earned $2,316,071 with 109 wins from 632 mounts.

Whitney has earned more than $62.6 million in purses during his career, and recorded a pair of graded scores in 2001, when he rode Western Pride to victory in the Calder Derby (G3) and Ohio Derby (G3).

Based in Pennsylvania since 2009, Whitney has been a consistent winner throughout his career. His win percentage hasn't dipped below 14% since 1997 and sits at 18% for 2018 through Friday.