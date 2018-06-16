Jockey Dana Whitney Rides 4,000th Winner

Milestone victory came aboard Vicksburg Bluffs June 15 at Penn National.

Jockey Dana Whitney earned the 4,000th North American win of his career June 15 at Penn National with a frontrunning score aboard favored Vicksburg Bluffs in a five-furlong claiming turf sprint.

After a break from post 3 under Whitney, the 7-year-old Wildcat Heir gelding trained and owned by Elisha Rathman immediately shot to the front, opened up a clear lead, and prevailed by 1 1/2 lengths.

A native of the Philippines, Whitney has 44 wins from 238 starts this year, and purse earnings of $780,238. Since he began his North American career in 1995, he's eclipsed the $2 million earnings mark in 17 seasons, including last year, when he earned $2,316,071 with 109 wins from 632 mounts.

Whitney has earned more than $62.6 million in purses during his career, and recorded a pair of graded scores in 2001, when he rode Western Pride to victory in the Calder Derby (G3) and Ohio Derby (G3).

Based in Pennsylvania since 2009, Whitney has been a consistent winner throughout his career. His win percentage hasn't dipped below 14% since 1997 and sits at 18% for 2018 through Friday.