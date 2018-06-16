Victor Carrasco Ready for Racing Return June 17

Journeyman rider Victor Carrasco, the champion apprentice of 2013 sidelined for the past nine months by injury, will launch his latest comeback with a pair of mounts on the 10-race program June 17 at Laurel Park.

Ranked among Maryland's leading riders since he came to the continental U.S. from his native Puerto Rico in March of 2013, Carrasco has not ridden in a race since he broke the fibula and tibia in his right leg during a five-horse spill at Delaware Park Sept. 14.

Carrasco, who turns 26 June 28, is named aboard Three Ms Racing's Mythos, a 7-year-old gelding trained by Jonathan Maldonado, in Sunday's fifth race and Fitzhugh's homebred Another Broad, a 3-year-old filly from the barn of trainer Mike Trombetta, in the seventh race.

"I wanted to wait until I was 100%, because I didn't want to be 80% or 90% and get back on horses and then have to stop again or get hurt," Carrasco said. "I tried to keep myself in shape and keep my body busy during the week. I wanted to stay busy and stay away from the track so I didn't make any stupid decisions."

Carrasco was injured when his mount, Really, fell while she led the field in the one-mile turf race. Four other jockeys were thrown, including 53-year-old Jose Ferrer, who was able to return from major internal injuries over the winter in Florida.

The rehabilitation that followed for Carrasco included swimming, cycling, jogging, and extensive physical therapy at the Dorsey Hall Medical Center in Ellicott City, Md. He first got back on horses May 22.

Carrasco was previously sidelined by a broken hand in 2015, a foot injury in 2016, and fractured shoulder blade in 2017. His four riding titles have come during Laurel's 2013 fall, 2015 summer, and 2017 summer stands, as well as the 2015 spring meet at Pimlico Race Course.