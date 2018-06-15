Breeders' Cup Elects 20 Members

The Breeders' Cup announced today that 20 individuals have won election to serve as Breeders' Cup Members. Voting by Breeders' Cup 2017 foal and stallion nominators was concluded at 5:00 p.m. ET on June 15.

The following individuals received the most votes of the Breeders' Cup nominators to fill 20 Member seats having four year terms:

Antony R. Beck*

Gatewood Bell

Alan Cooper

Case Clay*

Everett Dobson

William S. Farish, Jr.*

H. Greg Goodman*

Fred W. Hertrich III*

Bret Jones*

Jak Knelman

M.V. Magnier

Anthony R. Manganaro*

Pope McLean, Jr.

Gavin Murphy

Garrett O'Rourke*

Mike Pons

Dan Pride*

Daisy Phipps Pulito

Jaime Roth

Tom Ryan*

10 Members were re-elected to their posts: Antony R. Beck, Case Clay, William S. Farish, Jr. H. Greg Goodman, Fred W. Hertrich III, Bret Jones, Anthony R. Manganaro, Garrett O'Rourke, Dan Pride and Tom Ryan.

Voting, which began on June 6 with 40 candidates on the ballot, was conducted online.

"We congratulate our new and returning Members who will serve the Breeders' Cup over the next four years," said Fred Hertrich III, Breeders' Cup Chairman. "This year's class is represented by a diverse group of leaders comprising racing, breeding and the commercial interests of our industry. We look forward to gaining their expertise for the challenges and opportunities which lay ahead for the Breeders' Cup program."

The Breeders' Cup Members are elected every other year by Breeders' Cup foal and stallion nominators through a proportional voting system based on the level of nominations paid to the organization. There are a total of 39 elected Breeders' Cup Members. The Members elect the Breeders' Cup Board of Directors.

The election of the Breeders' Cup Directors will begin on July 2 and conclude at the July 11 Annual Meeting of Members.

