Justify Gallops at Churchill, Set for Return to CA

Thoroughbred racing's 13th Triple Crown winner Justify galloped about one mile the morning of June 16 at Churchill Downs under regular exercise rider Humberto Gomez.

The Scat Daddy colt will depart for his home base, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's Santa Anita Park barn in Southern California, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET, according to Churchill's director of the stabling area, Steve Hargrave.

"It's been great here in Louisville," said assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes. "We're excited to get back home, but hopefully we'll be back later this year."

Justify will parade before the crowd Saturday during Churchill Downs' evening card, from approximately 6:45-7:15 p.m. Justify will parade in front of the clubhouse and grandstand as he walks over with the horses for the third race, which has a 6:56 p.m. post time.

The strapping chestnut will follow the third race entrants, and he'll visit and circle the saddling paddock and remain there while the third race is being run. After the third race winner's circle presentation is complete, Justify will visit the winner's circle for a special ceremony for his connections—owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners; Baffert; Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith; and breeder John Gunther—to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) trophies.