Scat Daddy is Leading OBS June Sire by Daylight

The magic that continues to surround the late sire Scat Daddy spilled over from the Triple Crown, won by his son Justify, to the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale, where he led the sire ranks by a wide margin for both average and median.

Three 2-year-olds out of four offered from the last crop of Scat Daddy, who died suddenly in December 2015, sold for a total of $1,034,000, which produced a $344,667 average and a $360,000 median. Spendthrift Farm's marquee sire Into Mischief was the second-leading sire with a $146,667 average for three sold of three offered, and Airdrie Stud's Cairo Prince ranked third with a $137,500 average for five sold out of five offered.

Scat Daddy's top seller was a $650,000 colt out of the Gone West daughter Satulah, who is a half sister to graded stakes winner Boss Lafitte (by Dynaformer) and black-type-placed winner Sandsarita (Street Boss ). Owner/breeder/trainer Carlo Vaccarezza bought the sale-topper from Top Line Sales agency. The colt was one of five who worked an eighth in :09 4/5 during the under tack show.

The leading sire's second-highest-priced juvenile was a $360,000 colt that Alistair Roden Bloodstock bought from Wavertree Stables as agent. The colt is out of the First Defence mare Imprecation, who is a half sister to group 1 winner Nebraska Tornado (Storm Cat), group 2 winner Burning Sun (Danzig), and group 3-placed black-type winner Mirabilis (Lear Fan). He worked in :10 1/5 during the under tack show.

Scat Daddy is the third-leading sire by average for all the 2-year-olds in training sales of 2018 combined. Ten of 13 juveniles offered generated a $438,500 average and a $347,500 median. Darley's Medaglia d'Oro is the leading sire with eight juveniles sold for a $589,375 average. Gainesway's top sire, Tapit , ranks second with four sold for a $496,250 average.

Into Mischief's top seller at OBS June was a colt out of the Hard Spun daughter Farayya, a half sister to group 3 winner Giftorm. Eddie Plesa Jr. bought the colt named Kokosan for $260,000 on behalf of Karl and Cathi Glassman.

Cairo Prince had a filly and colt among the sale's top 10 most expensive purchases. Baoma Corp. bought the filly for $375,000 out of the Price Thoroughbreds consignment. She worked a quarter-mile in :20 2/5 and was the second-most expensive juvenile at the sale. She is out of Motel Lass (Bates Motel), who is the dam of black-type winners Stormin' Lyon (Storm Boot) and Quick Flip (Speightstown ). Wavertree Stables sold Cairo Prince's second-highest-priced progeny, a $210,000 colt bought by bloodstock agents Nick Sallusto and Hanzly Albina. The colt is out of the family of graded stakes winners Tap to Music, Northern Afleet , and Bear's Kid.

Rounding out the top five sires are Ashford Stud's Uncle Mo , who had seven sell for an average of $116,429, and Lane's End's Quality Road , who had three bring an average of $109,000.