Atchata First Winner for Louisiana Sire Apriority

In her second start at Belmont Park, William and Corinne Heiligbrodt's Atchata overcame a stumble at the start to score by 1 1/2 lengths in a June 15 maiden special weight on the turf to become the first winner for freshman sire Apriority.

Despite the stumble, the 2-year-old filly settled just off the pace behind Too Foofoo for You, who took the field through a quarter-mile in :22.08. Coming off the turn in the six-furlong race, Atchata rolled to the front unchallenged and caught the timer at :44.77 for the half-mile. Pulling away in the stretch, she finished the distance in 1:08.75 over the firm turf course.

Trained by Steve Asmussen, Atchata was purchased under Heiligbrodt's East Hickman Racing for $85,000 at the Ocala Breeders' Sales March 2-year-olds in training sale, where Robert Brewer consigned her. She was bred in Louisiana by 4M Ranch out of the Stormy Atlantic mare Sweet Jackie Jo.

Apriority raced from age 3 to 7 and won the 2011 Mr. Prospector Stakes (G3) as a 4-year-old. The son of Grand Slam retired with a record of 6-9-3 from 36 starts. Four of his second-place finishes were in stakes, including a nose difference in the 2011 Churchill Downs Stakes (G2). He also finished second to Morning Line in that year's Carter Handicap (G1).

Standing at Elite Thoroughbreds in Louisiana, Apriority has a 2018 stud fee of $2,000.