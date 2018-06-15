Plesa Active at OBS Sale on Behalf of Glassmans

Among the active buyers at the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale were Karl and Cathi Glassman, relative newcomers who were represented at the sale in Ocala, Fla., by trainer Edward Plesa Jr.

During the June 15 sale finale, the Glassmans went to $260,000 to acquire a son of Spendthrift Farm stallion Into Mischief and paid $230,000 for an Uncaptured colt. The previous day, Plesa signed for a Speightstown colt at $100,000 on the couple's behalf.

"They live in Missouri and (were) involved in horse racing as a spectator sport when they were kids both growing up in California, and it just became time for them to participate in the game (as owners)," Plesa said. "They are great people, and they are the future of racing."

Plesa said he thought the Into Mischief colt, consigned as Hip 660 by agent Gene Recio, would have sold for more if he had been entered in an earlier 2-year-olds in training sale rather than the last juvenile sale of the season. During the under tack show, the colt breezed a quarter-mile in :21 2/5.

"I think he was a little bit discounted because of the time of the year, and you don't the heavy hitters buying as they normally do because their lists are all full," the trainer said.

Bred in Kentucky in the name of Janavar Thoroughbreds, the colt named Kokosan is out of the Hard Spun mare Farayya, a half sister to Giftorm, a group 3 winner in Sweden. Consigned to the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale, the colt was bought back for $80,000.

Plesa's other Friday purchase is from the first crop of Uncaptured, who stands at Ocala Stud in Florida. Offered by Costanzo Sales, agent, as Hip 654, the colt was bred in Florida by Cheryl Janine McGuire, Catherine Ann Perez, James Patrick McGuire, and Richard Allan Heysek. The colt was bought by Anthony Costanzo for $60,000 from Summerfield at the 2017 OBS October yearling sale.

Out of the City Zip mare Fabiana's Flash, the colt's second dam is grade 3 winner and grade 1-placed Flashy n Smart, the granddam of Canadian stakes winner Sound of Thunder.

"I think Uncaptured has a future, and I think they are runners," Plesa said. "I wouldn't be surprised if he isn't the leading freshman sire this year. I think we gave a fair market price for the colt, and he checks all the boxes for me because he's a Florida-bred and is eligible for the Florida Stallion Stakes series."

Plesa said the Glassmans have enjoyed early success as owners. One of the first horses they bought, April Gaze, won the 2016 Stonehedge Farm South Sophomore Fillies Stakes.

The couple also have a promising 3-year-old named Apostle, a $900,000 2-year-old auction purchase who placed once in two starts. He will soon return to competition.

"He showed a ton of potential, and he is getting ready to come back to the races," Plesa said. "You will be hearing more about him this year."