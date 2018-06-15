Plans Taking Shape for Justify Celebration at Churchill

While Justify continues light exercise in the mornings—the undefeated Triple Crown winner jogged one mile June 15 at Churchill Downs under regular exercise rider Humberto Gomez—track officials have firmed up plans for Saturday's celebration.

Justify, who became only the 13th horse to sweep horse racing's Triple Crown when he led every step in the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), will parade before the crowd at Churchill Downs from approximately 6:45-7:15 p.m.

Justify will parade in front of the clubhouse and grandstand as he walks over with horses for the third race, which has a 6:56 p.m. post time (note: Justify will follow the third race entrants). He'll then visit and circle the saddling paddock and remain there while the third race is being run.

After the third race winner's circle presentation is complete, Justify will visit the Woodford Reserve Winner's Circle for a special ceremony for his connections: owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners; Hall of Fame trainer and jockey, Bob Baffert and Mike Smith, respectively; and breeder John Gunther; to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby 144 trophies.

Justify is tentatively scheduled to return to his home base at Santa Anita Park in Southern California on Sunday, and will leave Barn 33 at Churchill Downs between 10:30-11 a.m Sunday.