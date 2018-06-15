Johannasan is Can The Man's First Winner

Johannasan, a gelded son of Spendthrift Farm's multiple stakes winner and freshman sire Can the Man , became his sire's first winner when he won a June 14 maiden special weight at Prairie Meadows by four lengths.

Racing as a homebred for Iron Oaks Farm, the chestnut Kentucky-bred led nearly every step of the way in the five-furlong contest. Maintaining a narrow advantage through the first three furlongs, he quickly opened up a big lead in mid-stretch and was geared down late to stop the timer in :58.64 on a fast main track.

Johannasan is the first foal to race out of Lutethetill, a daughter of Midnight Lute and a half sister to multiple grade 3 winner Conveyance (by Indian Charlie) and black-type-placed winner Atlantic Bull (Stormy Atlantic ).

Can the Man is a son of Spendthrift's top-class stallion Into Mischief . Trained by Bob Baffert, Can the Man was a debut winner at 2, then went on to be third by a length in the Del Mar Futurity (G1) in his second lifetime start. He finished his juvenile season with a win in the $100,000 Speakeasy Stakes, and in his first start at 3 won the Affirmed Stakes (G3).

Can the Man's dam, Smolensk (Danzig), is a half sister to Demoiselle Stakes (G2) winner Better Than Honour (Deputy Minister), who is the dam of Belmont Stakes (G1) winners Rags to Riches and Jazil.

Can the Man entered stud at Spendthrift in 2015 and now stands for $3,500 live foal.