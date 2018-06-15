Gagliano Elected Chairman of American Horse Council

James L. Gagliano, president and COO of The Jockey Club, was elected chairman of the American Horse Council's (AHC) Board of Trustees during the AHC's annual meeting and national issues forum.

Gagliano succeeds Dr. Jerry Black who served as chairman the past three years.

"I'm honored to lead the American Horse Council Board and follow the very successful tenure of Dr. Jerry Black," Gagliano said. "Dr. Black set a very high bar for the AHC, leading the successful transition from longtime president Jay Hickey to current president Julie Broadway, updating the organization's strategic plan, and completing the first comprehensive Economic Impact Study of the United States Equine Industry in 14 years."

Gagliano became president and COO of The Jockey Club in 2010, where he had previously served as executive vice president & chief administrative officer since 2005. Prior to joining The Jockey Club, he served as executive vice president of Magna Entertainment Corporation's Maryland racing operations, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Maryland Jockey Club. Prior to this role, Gagliano served as executive vice president and general manager of Greenwood Racing Inc., and worked in various roles during a 10-year stint with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority.

Since October 2010, he also has served as vice chairman on the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities' Executive Council, representing the Americas. Gagliano was also elected to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Board of Directors in December 2016.

"It's critical that the horse industry continue to work to confront crucial issues collectively. The challenge for the AHC in the coming years will be to work to continue to foster collaborative relationships and move the industry forward as a whole," Gagliano said.

Chrystine J. Tauber, past-president of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), was also elected as vice-chairman of the board. Tauber was also a founding officer and vice president of the U. S. Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) for eight years. Tauber is also a board member of the U.S. Equestrian Team Foundation, the Show Jumping Hall of Fame, and the USHJA Wheeler Museum.

"The USEF is a strong supporter of the AHC's mission to advocate for the social, legislative, and economic interests of the United States equine industry," said Tauber. "As we move forward to confront emerging issues that affect our diverse industry, ensuring that the we have a voice on Capitol Hill is more critical than ever. I look forward to working with AHC Board and staff to advance our newly defined mission and create greater opportunities for the equestrian community in the United States."

The full Board of Trustees list can also be viewed on the AHC website.