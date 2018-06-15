Cassidy Tribute Concert to Benefit TRF

David Cassidy, who evolved from a 1970's teen heartthrob to a powerhouse international entertainer, will be remembered at a special David Cassidy Tribute Concert on Tuesday, August 14 at the Horseshoe Inn, located at 9 Gridley Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY. The concert will run from 8-10 pm and will benefit the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Cassidy died last November at the age of 67. Cassidy was best known as Keith Partridge in the television sit-com "The Partridge Family," where he starred as the lead singer of a family pop band. The show also starred Cassidy's real-life stepmother, singer Shirley Jones, and ran for four years (1970-'74). The hit song "I Think I Love You" vaulted the show and Cassidy to stardom. His final project, "Songs My Father Taught Me," is a tribute to his father, the later actor/singer Jack Cassidy, and includes such songs as "Summertime" and "Night and Day."

David Cassidy also found a passion for Thoroughbred racing, and was a summer fixture at Saratoga. Cassidy frequented the barns in the morning, the races in the afternoon and made friends all over town. He was approachable and engaging and used his celebrity to help worthy causes. As a horse owner, breeder and fan, Cassidy was ardent in his support of TRF and its mission of saving former racehorses from abuse and neglect.

Because the TRF was so important to Cassidy, the David Cassidy Tribute Concert was organized in his memory by Linda de Ambrosio, a life-long Cassidy fan. "David certainly inspired parts of my life," de Ambrosio said. "And a lot of people who went through dark times were inspired by his music. Horses were so important to him, as was the work done by the TRF. We felt that a tribute concert was the right way to honor him. We're excited because, while there are a lot of tribute bands out there, there aren't too many that have the actual band members in them."

"On behalf of all of the members of the David Cassidy Band, we are very excited about the upcoming, estate-approved concert in Saratoga Springs, NY, to pay tribute to our close friend, David Cassidy," said drummer Terri Cote, "We find it a special opportunity to partner with the TRF for this benefit concert performed on Cassidy's final album, "Songs My Father Taught Me," which is currently No.1 (as of June 13) among Amazon's best-selling jazz recordings.

Added Cote: "(The TRF) was very close to David's heart. He deeply cared about the aftercare of Thoroughbred horses, once they were no longer able to compete on the racetrack."

In addition to Cote, band members expected for this event are: Craig Snider (keyboards/vocals); Dave Robicheau (guitar/vocals); Matt Sullivan (guitar/vocals); Vance Brescia (guitar/vocals) and Darrell Craig Harris (bass/vocals).

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact TRF at (518) 226-0028 or visit on-line.



