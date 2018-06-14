The Factor Filly Tops OBS Second Session

A filly by The Factor sold for $180,000 and topped the June 14 second session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale that saw average and median prices decline from the comparable session a year ago.

OBS reported 152 horses sold for a total of $4,598,500, compared with 213 selling for a total of $7,739,900 at last year's second session. The session average of $30,253 represented a 16.7% decline from the $36,338 figure a year ago, while the median price fell 27.5% from $20,000 in 2017 to $14,500. The 58 horses not sold produced an RNA rate of 27.6%, compared with an adjusted rate of 19.3% last year. (OBS results are adjusted post-sale to reflect private sales.)

Ciaran Dunne's Wavertree Stables sent out the session's two top-priced individuals—the session-topping filly purchased by William and Corrine Heiligbrodt's East Hickman Bloodstock, and a Macho Uno colt that fetched a winning $155,000 bid from Good Friends Stable.

Dunne said there has been a positive vibe during the first two days of the auction that concludes June 15.

"There are a lot horses changing hands, and for two days the place has had a bit of buzz about it, as opposed to when there are high buy-back rates that tend to suck the life out of everything," Dunne said. "I don't think anybody is getting rich, but it's a lot better than any of us would have hoped for."

Dunne said not only were his horses finding new homes, but they were sold "several bids over the reserves. There was plenty of action at the barn and they had substantial vetting, so we were confident."

The filly by The Factor, consigned as Hip 426, worked a quarter-mile in :20 4/5 during the under tack show and attracted considerable attention from buyers.

"She is a beautiful filly and has been a well-made filly all year," the Florida-based horseman said. "Everybody here landed on her, and it was a fair price. I think they got a really good filly."

The filly bred in Kentucky by Madeline Auerbach and Catherine Parke had been sold by Parke's Valkyre Stud for $85,000 to Platinum Bloodstock at the 2016 Keeneland November sale. Sent through the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale by Woods Edge Farm, the filly was bought in the name of Redwings for $92,000.

The filly was produced from the Unusual Heat stakes-winning mare America's Friend, a full sister to stakes winner and grade 1-placed Bel Air Sizzle.

Hip 486, the Macho Uno colt that worked an eighth-mile in :10 1/5, is out of the unraced Afleet Alex mare Black Lace, a half sister to four-time grade 1 winner Private Zone, a son of Macho Uno who was also a champion in Panama.

The colt was consigned by his Kentucky breeder Adena Springs Farm to the Keeneland September yearling sale, where he was reported sold to Golf '18 for $175,000.