Cummings to Guide Thoroughbred Idea Foundation

Patrick Cummings has been named executive director of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation (TIF).

A non-profit organization, TIF was established to create an active forum for the exchange and curation of ideas designed to improve the prospects of the thoroughbred industry and its stakeholders.

"It is great to welcome Pat as the Executive Director of the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation," said Craig Bernick, TIF founder and board member. "Pat brings a wealth of both domestic and international experience to the table. He is a great communicator, curious by nature and an optimist at heart. He has been a lifelong fan of horse racing, a longtime gambler, and an owner through various syndicates."

Cummings, 37, joins TIF following three years with the Hong Kong Jockey Club where he led the racing division's public affairs team, overseeing the strategy and delivery of racing communications, media management and new media development. Previously, Cummings spent four years as director of racing information for Trakus, based outside Boston, and seven years with investment giant Vanguard before that.

"Pat is clearly passionate about horse racing, understands its many international aspects, what has and has not worked both here and abroad. We see Pat as an ideal person to spearhead TIF's goal of improving horse racing for owners, gamblers and fans. We are fortunate that he will lead the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation from the start." Cummings will start with TIF from their base in Lexington, Kentucky late this summer.

"It is incredibly exciting to be returning home to launch the Thoroughbred Idea Foundation," said Cummings. "Horse owners and gamblers are the foundation of racing and our focus will be on issues that can improve the economics of the sport for these two primary constituencies. The trickle-down impact thereafter is obvious. TIF will curate new, and surely some old ideas, and we will advocate for change to benefit those making the most significant financial investments in the sport while working with racing's existing decision-makers. I am looking forward to working with our accomplished board and to begin tackling the many challenges ahead."

"I enjoyed three wonderful years in Hong Kong working in a world-class environment. The Hong Kong Jockey Club is an all-encompassing organization with a great team, a shining example of what is possible in this industry, and to have been a part of that was a priceless experience."

Cummings, originally from Philadelphia, earned his MBA from Baylor University in 2011 and completed his undergraduate studies at Dickinson College in 2002. He also covered Dubai racing for a number of outlets for nearly a decade. He has enjoyed the thrill of horse ownership through several syndicates and is a current member of Kentucky-based Brilliant Racing and South Africa's Onamission Syndicate.

Besides Bernick, other TIF board members include: Catherine Donovan, Lesley Howard, Corey Johnsen, Paul Matties, Justin Nicholson, Tom Reynolds, Gary Stevens, and Jack Wolf.

