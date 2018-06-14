Churchill Downs Releases Logo for Next Year's Derby

Churchill Downs racetrack today unveiled the official Kentucky Derby 145 logo. Featuring racing Thoroughbreds, the logo brings to life the thrill of the most exciting two minutes in sports.

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will take place on May 4, 2019.

The logo was developed by SME, a strategic branding agency that specializes in identity development and has designed the Kentucky Derby and Oaks logos for the past 13 years. For this year's logo, SME worked to design a logo unlike any other Kentucky Derby mark in the event's history. This year's logo pays homage to the Kentucky Derby's excitement and grandeur, placing viewers directly in the action by illustrating two Thoroughbreds racing under Churchill Downs' historic Twin Spires.

The logo will be used on a wide variety of Kentucky Derby merchandise, including the famous collectible Derby glassware, apparel for the whole family, jewelry, coozies, key chains and other collectibles and gift items. Official merchandise will be available online, at Churchill Downs Racetrack, the Louisville International Airport, the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Shop and other retail outlets starting this summer.

