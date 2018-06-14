Winx Remains Atop the World's Best Racehorse Rankings

Winx remains the highest-rated horse in the world with a 130 rating through June 10, followed by Gun Runner (129) and Cracksman (125), on the fourth edition of the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2018.

The 6-year-old daughter of Street Cry is undefeated in three starts in 2018, which she has won by a combined 11 1/2 lengths. Winx earned her 25th consecutive victory April 14 when she won the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) by 3 3/4 lengths at Royal Randwick.

Justify, who became the the 13th American Triple Crown winner after taking the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), remains co-ranked in fourth with West Coast—both with a 124 rating.

Among top five horses, two raced during the previous month—Cracksman (by Frankel) took the Investec Coronation Cup (G1), while Justify (by Scat Daddy) won both the Preakness (G1) and Belmont stakes.

See the complete world rankings



Leading the list of changes to this edition of the ratings is Harry Angel (122), who won the Duke of York Clipper Logistics Stakes (G2) by two lengths in his seasonal debut.

Accelerate (121) and Masar (121) also are new to this year's rankings and sit just behind Harry Angel. Accelerate has won three of his four starts this year, including the Gold Cup at Santa Anita Stakes (G1) last out. In March, the son of Lookin At Lucky took the Santa Anita Handicap Presented by San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino (G1).

Masar (by New Approach), meanwhile, notched his first victory at the highest level when he won the Investec Derby (G1) by 1 1/2 lengths.

Additionally, Crystal Ocean (120) is ranked after winning the Al Rayyan Stakes (G3) by six lengths at Newbury, as is Mind Your Biscuits (120), who won the Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1) in March and finished a close second in his return in the Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1).