Improving Ax Man Seeks First Graded Score in Matt Winn

On the same night Justify will parade in front of the crowd at Churchill Downs, trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith will team up with another on-the-rise 3-year-old in the $100,000 Matt Winn Stakes (G3) June 16.

A month and a half before Justify's debut, Hal and Patti Earnhardt's Ax Man won as emphatically as his stablemate (both won by 9 1/2 lengths) in his first start Jan. 1 at Santa Anita Park

But the homebred Misremembered colt wasn't quite ready for the big time. In his next start, the Feb. 10 San Vicente Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita, Ax Man drew the rail, got fried in a speed duel, and finished a far-back fourth.

"That rattled him that day, so I had to back off of him," Baffert said.

Nearly two months later Ax Man re-emerged in a Santa Anita optional-claiming allowance and has yet to have a misstep in two starts around two turns. He won the Santa Anita allowance April 8 by 8 1/2 lengths and then, a race before Justify just held on in the Preakness Stakes (G1), Ax Man delivered his most impressive performance, a 6 3/4-length victory in the LARC Sir Barton Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

DAUGHERTY: Ax Man Cuts Through Competition in Sir Barton

Baffert said Ax Man had some issues shipping into Pimlico, and opted to run in the Matt Winn at Churchill (where he's been stabled), not only to cut down on shipping but to keep him in a two-turn race. The other option would have been the Easy Goer Stakes June 9 at Belmont Park, but that 1 1/16-mile event (the same distance as the Matt Winn) is a one-turn affair.

"He's not made like a sprinter," Baffert said. "He gets a little bit agitated (shipping). He could never handle the Triple Crown. That would have been tough.

"The older he gets, he's going to get better—baby steps. It'll be good to run two turns at Churchill, being that the Breeders' Cup is there. After this we'll get more serious."

In to challenge Ax Man for the Matt Winn are Navy Armed Guard, Funny Duck, Combatant, and Tiz Mischief, who all bring experience in multiple graded stakes to the table. Recent allowance winner Home Base completes the field, and Funny Duck, who upset the Pat Day Mile Stakes presented by LG and E and KU (G3) at odds of 39-1, is the only graded winner.

BLOODHORSE STAFF: Funny Duck Splashes to Pat Day Mile Victory

Combatant exits an 18th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1), while Tiz Mischief last finished 14th in the American Turf Stakes presented by Ram Trucks (G2T). Both placed in Triple Crown preps earlier in the season.