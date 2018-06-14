Victory Trip First Winner, Starter for Guilt Trip

Making his debut at Evangeline Downs, Norman Stables' Victory Trip went gate-to-wire June 13 to represent Guilt Trip's first winner from the stallion's first starter.

Victory Trip, a 2-year-old colt bred by Terry Adcock in Louisiana, broke on top to set fractions of :23.06 and :46.71 through a half-mile and finished out the 4 1/2-furlong maiden test in a final time of :53.17 over a fast track.

With no challengers in the remaining field of four, Victory Trip sped to a 7 3/4-length score.

The colt was purchased at the 2017 Equine Sales of Louisiana yearling sale by his connections for $20,000. He is out of the Songandaprayer mare Anne Margaret.

Guilt Trip, a 9-year-old son of Pulpit, was campaigned by Gary and Mary West and trainers Chad Brown, Bob Baffert, and Wayne Catalano. After breaking his maiden in his second start with Brown and following it with an allowance-level score, he was unable to make the grade as a 3-year-old. But he returned the following year to take the Strub Stakes (G2) with Baffert.

Bred by Winsong Farm in Kentucky, Guilt Trip is out of the Quiet American mare Mysterieuse Etoile. From two crops the stallion has 67 registered foals to date.

Guilt Trip stands at Jay Adcock's Red River Farms in Louisiana for $2,500.