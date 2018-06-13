St Patrick's Day to Make European Debut in Ballycorus

As undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify continues to dominate headlines and capture our imaginations, across the pond another legendary Triple Crown winner will be on the lips and minds of his connections when St Patrick's Day, a full brother of American Pharoah , makes his European debut in the June 14 Ballycorus Stakes (G3) at Leopardstown in Ireland.

Born Feb. 13, 2015, St Patrick's Day, by WinStar Farm's Pioneerof the Nile , is the fourth foal for Littleprincessemma, the dam of American Pharoah , who is best known for ending the 37-year drought of Triple Crown winners in 2015 when he swept the American classics for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.

Owned by Susan Magnier, St Patrick's Day broke his maiden during his second start in September, going 6 1/2 furlongs at Del Mar to win by a half-length over Instilled Regard—fourth-place finisher in this year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1).

Formerly trained by Baffert, the 3-year-old was transferred to the barn of Aidan O'Brien following a period of recuperation during which the bay colt was treated for a tendon injury that sidelined him for the rest of his 2-year-old campaign.

The seven-furlong Ballycorus has attracted a field of eight horses 3-years and older. St Patrick's Day will break from post 7 with jockey Seamie Heffernan aboard. Post time for the race is 2:05 pm EDT.