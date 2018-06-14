BackTrack: Starry Dreamer Pays Dividends for Allen

Starry Dreamer's victory in the Regret Stakes was the filly's second win in as many starters for owner Joseph Allen. A resident of Greenwich, Conn., Allen privately purchased Starry Dreamer after the filly ran second in the April 4 Appalachian Stakes at Keeneland for Russell L. Reineman Stable. In her first start for Allen, Starry Dreamer won the April 17 Palisades Stakes at Keeneland.

Named after the first female Kentucky Derby winner, the Regret is the eighth stakes win this year for a member of Allen's racing outfit. Earlier this year, his Glitter Woman captured the Ashland (G1), Bonnie Miss (G2), Davona Dale (G3) and Forward Gal (G3) stakes. Purchased privately by Allen last year, Glitter Woman recently finished unplaced as the favorite in the May 2 Kentucky Oaks (G1). Allen's other stakes winner this year, Rare Blend, captured the Sabin (G3) and Joe Nameth (G3) handicaps at Gulfstream Park.

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Look Back feature in BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present historic race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is a stakes report on Starry Dreamer after her victory in the 1997 Regret Stakes on the Churchill Downs turf. Written by David Schmitz, the report appeared in the May 17, 1997 issue.

Starry Dreamer, who was bred in Kentucky by Charles Nuckols Jr. and Sons, was withdrawn from the 1995 Keeneland September yearling sale after being consigned by Nuckols Farm and started out racing for the Reineman stable. Under an agreement started decades ago, many of Reineman's runners are bred in the name of Charles Nuckols Jr. and Sons. That group includes Home At Last, who won the 1990 Super Derby (G1) over champion Unbridled. Home At Last and Starry Dreamer are from the same female family. Home at Last's second dam is Secret Promise, who is the third dam of the Regret winner.

Starry Dreamer is the first stakes winner sired by champion sprinter Rubiano. Syndicated Rubiano stands for $25,000 at William S. Farish's Lane's End Farm near Versailles, Ky.