Scat Daddy Colt Tops OBS June Sale First Session

A desire to obtain one of the last 2-year-olds by Scat Daddy led Florida horseman Carlo Vaccarezza to go to $650,000 to acquire a son of the late Ashford Stud stallion, leading the way during the June 13 first session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale.

Vaccarezza's purchase highlighted a session in which average and median prices increased over the comparable session a year ago, with fewer horses sold resulting in a decline in gross receipts. OBS reported 171 head grossed $6,460,500 Wednesday, compared with total receipts of $7,260,000 for 221 sold during the comparable session in 2017.

The average rose 15% from $32,851 in 2017 to $37,781 this year, and the median improved 17.6% from $17,000 to $20,000. From 300 horses cataloged on the day, 218 horses went through the ring, with the 47 head that went unsold representing an RNA rate of 21.6%, compared with 14.3% a year ago.

Jimbo Gladwell, who with his wife Torie consigned the Scat Daddy colt as Hip 211 through their Top Line Sales, said the price exceeded all expectations.

"That was so far beyond our wildest dreams," said Gladwell, adding the colt was a standout in the June catalog. "He would have stood out in any sale ring, and he was head and shoulders one of the best colts in the sale."

The colt had attracted the attention of many buyers—not only because of his sire, who died in December 2015, but also as a result of his under tack show breeze in which he shared the co-fastest time of :09 4/5 for an eighth-mile.

Vaccarezza said there were a number of factors that led him to the colt, including a successful business relationship with the Gladwells and the appeal of Scat Daddy, whose legacy was cemented over the weekend when his son Justify swept the Triple Crown.

"I have a good relationship with Jimbo Gladwell," the owner said. "He's hard-working, and he's honest. And that this is the last hurrah for Scat Daddy was a consideration. I was always impressed with Scat Daddy himself, and he was one of my favorite stallions.

"The Justify part makes it a little more appealing," said Vaccarezza, who also purchased an Into Mischief filly from Top Line for $130,000. "I think this horse can be anything. He looks phenomenal. I watched the breeze a dozen times, and I could not be more impressed."

Bred in Florida by Don Ming, the colt out of the Gone West mare Satulah was offered by Dynasty Thoroughbreds at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale and was a $385,000 buyback. The colt's second dam was the hard-knocking Lord At War mare War Thief, whose 14 wins included the Modesty Handicap (G3) and who went on to produce grade 3 winner Boss Lafitte.

"Jacob Ming and his dad prepared the colt, and they really had him ready to run (at OBS)," Gladwell said.