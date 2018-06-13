Cairo Prince Filly Rewards Consignors' Patience

A filly from the first crop of Cairo Prince rewarded her consignors for their patience when she was hammered down for $375,000 to Charles and Susan Chu's Baoma Corp. during the June 13 opening session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale.

Offered by Andro and Tracey Price's Price Thoroughbreds as Hip 61, the filly had been purchased by her consignors for $130,000 from Kentucky breeder Hunter Valley Farm at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale. The filly was produced from the winning Bates Motel mare Motel Lass and is a half sister to two stakes winners.

Andro Price said that as a May 29, 2016, foal, the filly needed time to mature, thus the decision to send her to the final juvenile sale of the year.

"That was probably one of the smartest horses I ever had that had talent to go with it," Price said. "She was a late foal, and we're lucky we had partners willing to give her time to improve physically, and it worked out well for us. We were going to bring her to an earlier sale, and she just wasn't ready yet, physically or mentally. We didn't want to force her, so am grateful and blessed."

With Tracey Price aboard during the pre-sale under tack show workouts, the filly posted the fastest breeze time of :20 2/5 for a quarter-mile.

"We don't have quite as many buyers here as there are in earlier sales, but the people who are here saw what we saw in her, and she showed she was one of the better horses on the grounds," Price said.