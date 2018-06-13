Cauthen Named Chairman of KEEP's Board of Directors

The Kentucky Equine Education Project (KEEP), Kentucky's equine economic advocate, June 13 announced changes and additions to the KEEP Board of Directors.

Doug Cauthen, who has served on KEEP's Executive Committee, is the new Chairman of KEEP's Board of Directors. Cauthen is a founding board member of KEEP and is currently a partner of Doug Cauthen Thoroughbred Management, LLC. Cauthen's wealth of experience in the horse industry and his role in shaping KEEP make him a natural choice as leader of the organization.

Cauthen will be joined in leadership of the KEEP Board of Directors by Ken Jackson who will serve as Vice Chair. Jackson is a partner of Kentuckiana Farms and Lexington Selected Sales Company. Jackson also currently serves on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Elisabeth Jensen, KEEP's Executive Vice President who oversees the organization's operations, said, "I am excited about the new additions and changes to KEEP's Board of Directors. KEEP's influence grew leaps and bounds under Corey Johnsen's tenure as Chairman and we will continue to build on that success with Doug Cauthen and Ken Jackson's leadership."

Corey Johnsen, the immediate past-Chairman of KEEP's Board of Directors will serve as Chairman of KEEP's Legislative Committee. The Legislative Committee advises KEEP's advocacy and policy goals.

Additionally, four new individuals were added to KEEP's Board: Kiki Courtelis, David Ingordo, Dan Real and Adrian Wallace. Courtelis is the CEO of Town & Country Farms and a member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission. Ingordo is a bloodstock agent for Ingordo Bloodstock Services. Real is Regional President of Caesar's Entertainment, South. Wallace oversees Nomination Sales for Coolmore America at Ashford Stud.

Jensen added, "Kiki Courtelis, David Ingordo, Dan Real and Adrian Wallace bring fresh perspectives to the Board and we have all of the right components to advance KEEP's mission and strengthen the economic impact that the horse industry has on Kentucky and all Kentuckians."

Chairman Cauthen said, "KEEP plays a critical role in promoting, growing and protecting the horse industry in Kentucky. We are at an important moment in determining the future of the equine economy in Kentucky and KEEP's work is more important now than ever. I have pledged to serve as Chairman of KEEP during this upcoming year while there are plenty of opportunities and challenges ahead of the organization. I plan to pass the torch to another pair of able hands next year. We want vibrancy in our leadership and keeping fresh hands involved is one way to do that."

