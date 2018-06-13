Woodbine Cancels June 13 Program Due to Power Outage

Woodbine has been forced to cancel its evening live Thoroughbred racing program June 13 due to power outage caused by an electrical pole that fell.

The Toronto Hydo power company had to cut off the main power feed to the racetrack before it could start repairs. Much of the racetrack is operating on a limited capacity with backup generators, according to Brittney Mayotte, Woodbine's communications specialist. Utility officials have reportedly told racetrack executives that power will be restored between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the Toronto area and Toronto Hydro is sending out notifications for area residents to be prepared for more outages due to high winds. The Meteorological Service of Canada is predicting wind gusts between 90-100 km/h (56-62 mph).

Live racing is scheduled to resume at Woodbine June 15. First-race post time is set for 1 p.m.