Justify to Return to Santa Anita June 17

Undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify, fresh off his victory in the June 9 Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), will return to his home base at Santa Anita Park June 17, with an estimated time of arrival at 1 p.m. PDT.

Unraced at age 2, Justify, by the late Scat Daddy out of the Ghostzapper mare Stage Magic, was a 9 1/2-length debut winner going seven furlongs at Santa Anita Feb. 18. He followed that with a 6 1/2-length, one-mile optional-claiming allowance win March 11, which propelled him to a three-length score going 1 1/8 miles in the Santa Anita Derby (G1) April 7.

Following victories in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) May 5 and the Preakness Stakes (G1) May 19, Justify then joined the legendary Seattle Slew as he became Thoroughbred racing's second undefeated Triple Crown winner 111 days after he broke his maiden.

Owned by China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, and Winstar Farm, Justify's next start has yet to be determined. Although credentialed media are welcome to greet him upon his arrival at Santa Anita on Sunday, Justify will be paraded for all to see in a special ceremony between races June 23, at which time trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith will be available for interviews.