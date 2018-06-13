Six Galileo Yearlings Headline Tattersalls July Sale

The headline acts among the 918 lots cataloged for the three-day Tattersalls July Sale are the already announced Cloth Of Cloud, in foal to Galileo, and six yearling fillies by Coolmore's perennial champion sire. The sale will be held July 11-13.

Cloth Of Cloud, a daughter of the late Captain Al, became champion South African filly in 2016 following her length success in the SA Nursery (G1).

A half sister to grade 1 winner Silver Mountain, she hails from the family of Santa Anita and Hollywood Oaks (both G1) heroine Hidden Light and NetJets Breeders' Cup Mile (G1T) scorer Artie Schiller.

Embattled businessman Markus Jooste previously part-owned Cloth Of Cloud, and he is continuing to disperse his stock after allegations of accountancy fraud emerged in 2017.

The six yearling fillies include a half sister to Pinsent Masons Lowther Stakes winner Besharah, who will be consigned by the Castlebridge consignment alongside Cloth Of Cloud.

In addition to the top-class offerings of Galileo, the Castlebridge Consignment will offer group 3-winning mare Czabo in foal to Ballylinch Stud's young sire Lope De Vega, and Novel Concept, a Fastnet Rock half sister to group 1 heroine Gilt Edge Girl.

Godolphin, Juddmonte, and Shadwell have a combined 133 lots between them, and group 2 winners Arod and Across The Stars are among the horses in training who are also set to go under the hammer.

"To have cataloged six beautifully bred yearling fillies by the great Galileo adds a rare and exciting dimension to this year's Tattersalls July Sale," Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said. "And also to have a young grade 1 winner in foal to Galileo further enhances the reputation of the July sale as Europe's premier midsummer sale.

"Year after year, the July sale is the source of group 1 producers and performers on the global stage, and the combination of fillies and mares from outstanding international families and an abundance of progressive horses in training is a formula which annually attracts buyers from all corners of the world."