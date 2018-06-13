Names for Pair of Foal Patrol Babies

As part of the social media activities related to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame's Foal Patrol project, fans were given the opportunity to submit names for some of the horses for the owners to consider.

At Gainesway Farm in Kentucky, Bird Town delivered a filly by Empire Maker who has been named Bird Patrol by owners Marylou Whitney and John Hendrickson, while at Double Diamond Farm in Florida, Via Veneto's filly by Bodemeister has been named Bodensee by owners Don and Irene Dizney. Both names have been approved by The Jockey Club.

Whitney and Hendrickson chose Bird Patrol as a nod to both Bird Town and the Foal Patrol project, which was the brainchild of the couple, while Bodensee is named after a lake in Germany that borders Switzerland and Austria and is fed by the Rhine River.

All eight of the foals involved the Museum's Foal Patrol project can be followed live at www.foalpatrol.com. The site also features regular blog, video and photo updates, as well as in-depth information about the mares, farms and owners involved in the project.