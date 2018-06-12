Indiana HBPA to Support Thoroughbred Aftercare

The Indiana Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association has pledged $5,000 to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance in support of accredited Thoroughbred aftercare.

"It is absolutely imperative to the Indiana HBPA that our equine athletes have the opportunity to have a quality life after being retired from racing," Indiana HBPA president Joe Davis said. "The TAA plays a vital role in ensuring aftercare entities adhere to the highest standards of maintaining these majestic animals' health and well-being that they are deserving of."

The TAA is thrilled to welcome another horsemen's group to its supporters, a list that already includes the National HBPA and other jurisdictions such as Arkansas HBPA, Illinois HBPA, Kentucky HBPA, Kentucky Thoroughbred Association, Maryland THA, New York THA, and Tampa Bay HBPA.

"The TAA is grateful for the support from the Indiana HBPA, and we are proud that they see the TAA mission of accrediting aftercare organizations as an important investment in the future of the sport," TAA president John Phillips said.

The TAA's funding provides annual grants awarded to accredited aftercare organizations and supports the inspection process of aftercare organizations. Currently, 64 organizations with approximately 170 facilities in North America hold TAA accreditation. A full list can be found on ThoroughbredAftercare.org.

