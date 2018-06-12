Justify to Parade June 16 at Churchill Downs

Justify will be the center of attention June 16 at Churchill Downs

Skip Dickstein

Triple Crown winner to visit paddock and winner's circle during night racing card.

Undefeated Triple Crown winner Justify is scheduled to parade between races during the June 16 night card at Churchill Downs that will feature five graded stakes, including the $500,000 Stephen Foster Handicap (G1).

The precise timing of Saturday night's parade and schedule of events will be finalized June 13 for the 11-race card that begins at 6 p.m. EDT. WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert gave track officials a green light for the public ceremony. The parade will include a walkover on the main track, a visit to the track's paddock, and the Woodford Reserve Winner's Circle. 

NBCSN will broadcast live action from Churchill Downs Saturday night from 8:30-10. Also, Horse Racing Radio Network will air coverage on 93.9 The Ville in Louisville and Sirius/XM 93 from 8-10.

Justify's connections: owners WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing, and Head of Plains Partners; Baffert; Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith; and breeder John Gunther; will be on-hand Saturday to receive their engraved Kentucky Derby 144 trophies. Guests in attendance Saturday will be able to take pictures with the trophies beforehand from 5-7 p.m.

Also, the first 5,000 fans in attendance Saturday will receive a free commemorative print of Justify that celebrates his Triple Crown achievement. 