Justify Unanimous Choice in NTRA Top 3-year-old Poll

Unbeaten chestnut colt Justify, whose 16-week epic journey from unraced maiden to Triple Crown winner, was a unanimous choice atop the year's final NTRA Top 3-year-old Poll.

Justify earned all 42 first-place votes in this week's poll for the maximum 420 points. Last year's Eclipse Award-winning champion 2-year-old colt Good Magic, who was second in the Kentucky Derby and gave Justify his biggest test to date in the Preakness, was second in the poll with 339 points, followed by Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) winner and Kentucky Derby third, Audible, with 282 points.

Superfilly Monomoy Girl, winner of three straight grade 1 events, including the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Saturday's Acorn Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park, continued to climb the rankings and charted fourth with 260 points.

Belmont Stakes (G1) third Hofburg (180 points) moved up to fifth in the poll, while Gronkowski (175), the longshot Belmont runner-up named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, made his way into the top 10 for the first time, landing in sixth on the basis of his late-running effort Saturday.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Preakness runner-up Bravazo (123), Wood Memorial Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) winner Vino Rosso (98), Derby fifth and Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (G3) winner My Boy Jack (72), and Belmont fifth and Preakness third Tenfold (63).

Full results can be found here.



