Sherman Secures Milestone Win at Golden Gate

Steve Sherman, who has regularly finished among the leading trainers by wins or earnings since 2008, secured the 1,000th victory of his career June 10 when One Eyed Mama won the 10th race at Golden Gate Fields.

Sherman picked up the milestone win when One Eyed Mama, a 17-1 longshot, scored a front-running win in the 5 1/2-furlong claiming race Sunday. Owned by BG Stables, One Eyed Mama was guided to victory by Alejandro Gomez.

One of the top horses trained by Sherman is multiple stakes winner Goggles McCoy. Since beginning as a trainer in 2008, Sherman's horses have a record of 1,000-756-654 from 4,202 starts with purse earnings of $12,612,520.

Sherman is a son of Art Sherman, trainer of dual classic winner California Chrome .