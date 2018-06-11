Belmont Stakes Will Top Weekend's Ratings

NBC is reporting a Nielsen overnight household rating of 8.1 and a 19 share for its June 9 coverage of Justify completing the Triple Crown by winning the Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) at Belmont Park, numbers the network expects to rank as the weekend's top television event.

While the Belmont performed well for the weekend, ratings numbers were down from the most recent year that a Triple Crown was on the line. When American Pharoah completed the Triple Crown with his 2015 Belmont victory, that NBC broadcast averaged a 12.3 overnight household rating and 27 share.

This year's numbers are well up from last year's 3.2 rating for the Belmont won by Tapwrit, when a Triple Crown was not on the line.

NBC's overnight ratings for Saturday's Belmont Stakes peaked at 9.9/23 from 6:45-7 p.m. ET as Justify crossed the finish line to become the second undefeated Triple Crown winner, joining Seattle Slew in that category, in U.S. horse racing history.

The weekend proved to be a light one in terms of major sports events as both the NBA Finals and NHL Stanley Cup playoffs were completed earlier in the week. Those series were completed in four games and five games, respectively. The June 8 fourth and final game of the NBA Finals drew a 4.4 rating and 18 share, both short of the Belmont ratings and share. The final game of the Stanley Cup drew a 4.98 rating.

A rating is the estimated percentage of all television households tuned to a program in the average minute. A share measures the percent of households using television at the time who are tuned to a specific program.

Total viewership numbers, including viewers through streaming services, will be released later.

Top markets for NBC's 2018 Belmont Stakes telecast:

1 - Louisville 19.0/36

2 - Ft. Myers 15.2/30

3 - Baltimore 12.7/30

3 - West Palm Beach 12.7/23

5 - Tampa 12.1/26

6 - Columbus 11.5/23

7 - Orlando 11.2/25

7 - Norfolk 11.2/21

7 - Knoxville 11.2/21

10 - Pittsburgh 11.1/24