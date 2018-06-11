Sower Easy Winner of Belmont's Jersey Girl

Linda Rice trainee Sower entered the $150,000 Jersey Girl Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Belmont Park undefeated in two starts, but she had never faced the class she encountered June 10.

After breaking her maiden April 28 in a Laurel Park maiden special weight by 7 1/4 lengths, the Flatter filly followed it with a three-quarter-length score in a May 18 optional-claiming allowance race at Pimlico Race Course. But Sunday's victory in the six-furlong Jersey Girl was a pleasant surprise for her connections.

"She won two in a row, but obviously the competition at Laurel was easier than what we faced (today)," Rice said. "I was quite delighted with how she got through this last hurdle. I thought it was a pretty good race today."

Facing a field of seven that included Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) contender Take Charge Paula, Sower figured to be outclassed. However, Irad Ortiz Jr. sent the filly straight to the lead, where she ran the first quarter-mile in :22.33 pressed by Lezendary, ridden by none other than Jose Ortiz. The Ortiz brothers put their horses to the test, going head-to-head through a half-mile in :45.24.

While Lezendary faded coming off the far turn heading into the long Belmont stretch, five furlongs went in :57.25 and Sower was full of run as she kicked clear to the wire to win by 4 3/4 lengths. Final time over the fast track was 1:09.92.

The victory was Irad Ortiz's fifth of the day.

"Before the race, Linda told me to try to be midpack or last because there was a lot of speed in the race, but if it didn't work out to just use my best judgment," he said. "When the gates opened, she broke so good. I didn't expect to be in front, but that's just how it unfolded. She was comfortable and going good, so I had to go with another plan. Thankfully, it worked out. When I asked her again coming for home, she exploded. She's a very nice filly."

Devine Mischief finished second, 4 1/2 lengths clear of Take Charge Paula in third. The win brought Sower's earnings to $142,440.

Rice bought the filly on behalf of client Leonard Green for $120,000 at the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales April 2-year-olds in training sale from the Harris Training Center consignment. Bred by Claiborne Farm and Adele B. Dilschneider, Sower is the first stakes winner out of the Seeking the Gold mare Enth, who has four other winners from five to race.

"She finished up nicely today," Rice commented. "Once she got a little pressure on the outside, I said, 'Well, let's see how she handles a little pace pressure.' In Maryland on the mud, she was kind of in and out. Every time he hit her, she ducked from side to side. So I was a little concerned at that time about going seven (furlongs), but it appears to me that if she can sit a little more comfortably in the race, she'd be fine with that.

"It's early, but you've always got to think about the (Aug. 4 Longines) Test (Stakes, G1, at Saratoga Race Course)."