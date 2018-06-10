Under Tack Show for OBS June Sale Concludes

The under tack show in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale concluded June 10, with the overall times slightly slower than the previous three days of workouts.

Four youngsters cataloged for the June 13-15 sale in Ocala, Fla., shared the day's fastest time of :21 for a quarter-mile, for which the fastest time at that distance over four days was :20 2/5.

"The track was a tick slower today, and there was a little headwind for a while," said consignor Eddie Woods, who sent out a colt from the first crop of Atreides who was among the fastest quarter-mile workers. "But the good horses worked well, as expected."

Entered as Hip 930 in the supplemental catalog, the colt named God of Love is out of the Lion Heart mare Lanida, a seven-race winner who earned $160,023 and is a half sister to a champion in Peru.

"He's a beautiful, smart, quality horse," Woods said of the colt bred in Florida by Stroud Lane Farm. "He had prepped good and shipped to us in good shape."

Another supplemental entry that went a quarter-mile in :21 was Hip 909, a gray or roan son of Winslow Homer consigned by Brent and Crystal Fernung's Journeyman Bloodstock Services as agent.

Bred in Florida by the Fernungs, Mike Sebastian Jr., and Mike Sebastian Sr., the colt was produced from the winning Elusive Quality mare Cindy Says, a half sister to grade 3 winner Cloud Scapes and from the female family of grade 1 winner Missed the Storm and multiple grade 3 winner and sire Green Means Go.

"He is a really nice colt," Brent Fernung said of the colt who was bought back at the OBS April 2-year-olds in training sale on a final bid of $19,000 after an unsatisfactory work during a session impacted by headwinds. "He got discombobulated by the headwinds, and we knew he hadn't performed the way he should and we brought him back here. He looks like his sire in size and scope. He will make someone a really nice racehorse."

Also sharing the fastest quarter-mile time was Hip 883, a Can the Man filly named Who'llstoptherain supplemented to the sale by Top Line Sales, agent. Out of the unraced Kayrawan mare Stormy Blast, the filly is a half sister to stakes-placed What What What. Bred in Kentucky by Charlie Rimer, Jessica Rimer, and Lisa Jo Nowicki, the filly was bought by Jason Hall for $13,000 from Rimer Reason Farm at the 2017 Keeneland September yearling sale and was bought back on a final bid of $28,000 at this year's Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale.

The final co-fastest quarter-mile work came from Hip 916, a Gemologist colt supplemented to the auction by Potrero Stables, agent. The colt bred in Kentucky by Sabana Farm did not attain its reserve price and was bought back for $12,000 at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

The colt is out of the stakes-winning Elusive Quality mare Elusive Noise, a daughter of Modesty Handicap (G3T) winner and $485,104-earner Noisette.

A filly by The Factor supplemented as Hip 890 by All Dreams Equine breezed three-eighths of a mile in :33, the fastest time Sunday at a distance for which the best under tack show time was :32 2/5. Bred in Kentucky by David Shimmon, the filly named Twilite Twitter was produced from the unraced Mr. Greeley mare Twilite Rendezvous, a half sister to stakes winner Twilights Prayer.

The filly had also gone through the ring at OBS April, where she was bought back on a final bid of $95,000.

Eight individuals breezed an eighth-mile in :10, just off the under tack show fastest time of :09 4/5 for the distance.