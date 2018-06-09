Justify 13th Triple Crown Winner After Belmont Victory

It was supposed to be impossible.

Thirty-seven years had passed before American Pharoah broke the Triple Crown curse.

Justify, ch, 3/c

Scat Daddy — Stage Magic, by Ghostzapper Owner: China Horse Club International Ltd., Head of Plains Partners LLC et al.

Breeder: John D. Gunther (KY)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike E. Smith

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Scat Daddy stood at Ashford Stud for $100,000 (2016). Sale History

KEESEP2016 • $500,000 • Consignor: Glennwood Farm, agent • Buyer: China Horse Club & Maverick Racing.

But just three years later, from the same barn nonetheless, the top prize in American Thoroughbred racing was again achieved in the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G1).

Justify, who burst onto the scene less than four months prior with a maiden victory at Santa Anita Park, set the pace, took challenges from multiple runners, and put them all away to win by 1 3/4 lengths over longshot Gronkowski in a final time of 2:28.18 for 1 1/2 miles under jockey Mike Smith.

Justify joins Seattle Slew as the only two undefeated Triple Crown winners.

Vino Rosso was the first to take a run at the Bob Baffert-trained chestnut—who set fractions of :23.37, :48.11, 1:13.21, and 1:38.09 through a mile—and made his challenge in the final turn. Jockey John Velazquez asked his Curlin colt to go on the attack, but he could only get to the pacesetter's hip.

After Justify dispensed of that attempt, Gronkowski was the only threat. Far back in last through the first turn in his dirt debut, Gronkowski rallied on the rail in the second bend and appeared to have momentum for the stretch run, but couldn't sustain his rally.

"Turning for home, you could just tell—the great ones always find more," Baffert said.

Hofburg loomed wide in the stretch but lacked a late closing kick and finished third, another 1 3/4 lengths behind Gronkowski. He was followed, a neck back, by Vino Rosso, and Tenfold, Bravazo, Free Drop Billy, Restoring Hope, Blended Citizen, and Noble Indy completed the order of finish.