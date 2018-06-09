New Year's Day Colt Tops OBS Under Tack Session

A New Year's Day colt breezed a quarter-mile in :20 3/5 for the fastest time at the distance during the June 9 penultimate session of the under tack workouts in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale.

The final set of workouts will take place over the OBS artificial surface Sunday, beginning at 7:30 a.m. EDT.

Consigned as Hip 455 by Hawks Nest, agent, the New Year's Day colt that now has the co-second-fastest time at a quarter-mile during the first three under tack sessions is the second foal out of the stakes-placed Awesome Again mare Awesome Symmetry, who won nine of 16 starts and earned $174,592. Multiple stakes-winning second dam Valid Symmetry is a half sister to multiple grade 1-winning millionaire Swept Overboard.

The colt bred in Kentucky by Gary and Mary West Stables was purchased by Manuel Ortega for $9,000 from Stuart Morris at last year's OBS October yearling sale. The colt had previously been bought by Richard Barton Enterprises for $7,000 at the 2016 Keeneland November breeding stock sale.

Fillies by Munnings and Exchange Rate shared Saturday's eighth-mile fastest time of :09 4/5, joining four other juveniles for the best time at that distance during the first three sessions.

Offered by Bobby Dodd, agent, as Hip 613, the Exchange Rate filly is out of the winning Devil His Due mare Downtown Drifter, a half sister to two stakes winners and to the dams of grade/group 3 winners Customer Base and Nakuti.

Bred in Kentucky by David Egan, Bedouin Bloodstock, and Atlas Farm, the filly was bought by Grand Oaks for $75,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency at the Keeneland September yearling sale after previously being acquired by Pelican Farm for $70,000 at the Keeneland January mixed sale.

The Munnings filly, Hip 652 from Eddie Woods, agent, is the first foal produced from the winning Medaglia d'Oro mare Extravagance and descends from the female family of Bodemeister , the Arkansas Derby (G1) winner who finished second in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) and is off to a promising start as a stallion.

Bred in Kentucky by Calumet Farm, the filly was sold to M B Stable for $3,000 by South Point Sales Agency at the Keeneland September yearling sale.

The OBS sale is June 13-15 in Ocala, Fla., beginning at 10 a.m. daily. It includes horses of racing age.