Bee Jersey Outlasts 'Biscuits' in Met Mile

The rapid ascension of Chuck Fipke's Bee Jersey hit its zenith June 9 at Belmont Park.
The Jersey Town colt, who broke his maiden in October, took his best shot at a proven grade 1 winner in the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) and found just enough to win by a nose.
With pressure applied on the inside—albeit brief—from Bolt d'Oro, and more later on the outside from One Liner, the last-out Steve Sexton Mile (G3) winner set the pace under jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.
When those two faded, only one horse was left to challenge. Multiple grade/group 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits rallied on the outside, but the Steve Asmussen-trained Bee Jersey dug in and prevailed in a final time of 1:33.13. Limousine Liberal completed the trifecta, 5 1/4 lengths behind the top pair.