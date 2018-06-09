Bee Jersey Outlasts 'Biscuits' in Met Mile

The rapid ascension of Chuck Fipke's Bee Jersey hit its zenith June 9 at Belmont Park.

The Jersey Town colt, who broke his maiden in October, took his best shot at a proven grade 1 winner in the $1.2 million Runhappy Metropolitan Handicap (G1) and found just enough to win by a nose.

Bee Jersey, ch, 4/c

Jersey Town — Bees, by Rahy Owner: Fipke, Charles, E.

Breeder: Charles Fipke (KY)

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.

Information provided by Equibase at time of entry. Pedigree Notes

Jersey Town stands at Road's End Farm for 2,000 CAN$ (2018). Sale History

KEESEP2015 • $250,000 • Consignor: Four Star Sales, agent • Buyer: Fergus Galvin, agent.

With pressure applied on the inside—albeit brief—from Bolt d'Oro, and more later on the outside from One Liner, the last-out Steve Sexton Mile (G3) winner set the pace under jockey Ricardo Santana Jr.

When those two faded, only one horse was left to challenge. Multiple grade/group 1 winner Mind Your Biscuits rallied on the outside, but the Steve Asmussen-trained Bee Jersey dug in and prevailed in a final time of 1:33.13. Limousine Liberal completed the trifecta, 5 1/4 lengths behind the top pair.