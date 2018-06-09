A Raving Beauty Conquers Just a Game Rivals

In the moments before the $700,000 Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1) June 9 at Belmont Park, A Raving Beauty showed the headstrong ways that would soon help her turn back her top-level foes.

The New York gate crew finessed the situation, but not before the German-bred mare sent a few kicks and some balking their way. And when the gates opened, A Raving Beauty broke with her ears pinned flat and her running shoes on.

The 5-year-old daughter of Mastercraftsman took down a grade 1 in just her second North American start for trainer Chad Brown. With Irad Ortiz Jr. in the irons, A Raving Beauty ran the mile on firm turf in 1:32.14, holding off Proctor's Ledge by three-quarters of a length. Lull, who showed the way early, held on to finish third.

This story will be updated.