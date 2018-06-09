Sports Drink to Sponsor Vino Rosso, Noble Indy

BODYARMOR Sports Drink June 9 announced a partnership with Belmont Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1) contenders Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.

Vino Rosso and Noble Indy join an impressive roster of superstar athletes who have partnered with BODYARMOR, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis. BODYARMOR is also the official sports drink of UFC.

As part of the partnership, the BODYARMOR Sports Drink logo will be embroidered on the jockey pants of Hall of Fame jockeys Johnny Velazquez (Vino Rosso) and Javier Castellano (Noble Indy) as well as on the horse blankets, and hats and shirts worn by the racing stable staff.

BODYARMOR is no stranger to horse racing, earlier this year they announced a partnership with America's Best Racing; and BODYARMOR's co-founder and chairman, Mike Repole, is the owner of Repole Stable, which co-owns both Vino Rosso and Noble Indy.

