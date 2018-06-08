Ogden Phipps the 'Real Test' for Abel Tasman

Four-time grade 1 winner Abel Tasman was supposed to win her season debut for China Horse Club and Clearsky Farms, but her connections have turned the page after that defeat and are looking forward to the $750,000 Ogden Phipps Stakes (G1) on the loaded June 8 card at Belmont Park.

Back at Churchill Downs, the site of her 2017 Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) victory, 4-year-old Abel Tasman was the 3-5 favorite in a field devoid of other grade 1 winners for the May 4 La Troienne Stakes Presented by Twinspires.com (G1). Instead of rolling to victory in the 1 1/16-mile test, she cantered home a disappointing fourth in her first start since the Nov. 3 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) at Del Mar.

"We kind of felt she needed a warm-up race, and I think the real test will be tomorrow," China Horse Club chairman Teo Ah Khing said June 7 at Belmont. "Let's see how she measures up. We have great faith in her, that she will step up to the challenge."

"I was really disappointed with the way she ran, but she came back well," Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said. "I think she just needed a race in her. She was away for a while, but I think she should get better."

Abel Tasman earned year-end honors as the champion 3-year-old filly of 2017, a campaign that included an Acorn Stakes (G1) victory in her only start at Belmont on the heels of her Kentucky Oaks win. In seven starts that season—all against graded stakes company—she posted three wins and four seconds. Her connections started her 2018 season late after a six-month rest with a return to the Breeders' Cup in mind.

The Ogden Phipps, run at 1 1/16 miles around one turn, is a Breeders' Cup Challenge "Win and You're In" event for the Distaff, which will be held at Churchill this fall.

"That is the ultimate end. We started her late so that she will be able to maintain until the end of the year," Ah Khing said.

The China Horse Club chairman added that the Quality Road filly holds a special place in the history of the Club, which purchased an interest from breeder Clearsky Farms after her 2016 Starlet Stakes (G1) win. Abel Tasman gave the fledgling organization its first American classic in the filly division before it rose to experience Triple Crown potential as the co-owner of dual classic winner Justify.

"Our team had been offered many options to (purchase) many other horses. They went through a vigorous viewing and vetting process, but when I saw her, I just fell in love with her," Ah Khing said. "We said hello to her this morning. She maintains her cool.

"'Abel' will always remain a very important place in the history of our club, for Chinese ownership in a very special partnership with an American breeder. That combination has been very unique, and we are trying to always promote the partnership with local breeders or owners, and that (program) has shown success in a very short time. For a young ownership group like China Horse Club to get a grade 1 win (this soon) is significant."

Abel Tasman, who has already earned more than $2 million with a 6-4-0 record from 12 starts, will break from post 6 in a field of eight older fillies and mares with Hall of Famer Mike Smith in the irons.

Red Oak Stable's Unbridled Mo comes off a career-best performance April 13, when she outran champion female sprinter Unique Bella by 2 1/4 lengths to win the Apple Blossom Handicap (G1) at Oaklawn Park.

The Todd Pletcher-trained daughter of Uncle Mo is 5-for-5 at the Ogden Phipps distance and has won three of her last four starts as she readies for her first appearance at Big Sandy under Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

"It was a big win last time," Pletcher said. "To Unbridled Mo's credit, she was able to put in a sustained run. She's one that we've always thought a lot of, and it was great to see her get a grade 1 win.

"I guess my greatest concern is the one-turn aspect. Her big wins have come in two-turn scenarios, but we felt like after a grade 1 win, it made sense to stay at the grade 1 level, and hopefully the one-turn part will be OK."

Pletcher's other entrant, Ivy Bell, was second to American Gal by two lengths in the May 5 Humana Distaff Stakes (G1) going seven furlongs at Churchill Downs, and she stretches to 1 1/16 miles here. Trainer Simon Callaghan opted to run his dual grade 1 winner American Gal in the June 8 Bed o' Roses Invitational Stakes (G3) in which she placed fifth and last.

May 6 Ruffian Stakes (G2) winner Pacific Wind, runner-up Highway Star, Unchained Melody (fifth in the Ruffian), and May 12 Serena's Song Stakes winner Berned complete the field.