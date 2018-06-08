Munnings, Dialed In Colts Fastest in OBS Workouts

A Munnings colt that consignor Randy Bradshaw calls a "pocket rocket" and a pricey Dialed In colt each breezed an eighth-mile in :09 4/5 to top the June 8 workouts during the second under tack show in preparation for the Ocala Breeders' Sales June 2-year-olds in training sale.

The auction in Ocala, Fla., will be held June 13-15 with daily sessions beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. The under tack sessions continue through June 10, starting at 7:30 a.m. daily.

"He's bred to be fast, and he looks fast," Bradshaw said of the Munnings colt cataloged as Hip 403. "He's a pocket rocket. He's not overly big, but he's put together very well and he looks like he's going to be quick and early. If somebody wanted to go to the races with a 2-year-old, he'd be the right kind."

After not attaining his reserve on a $30,000 final bid when offered as a weanling at the Keeneland November breeding stock sale, the colt was bought privately by Jeff Weiss, the owner of Rosedown Racing. Weiss and Bradshaw knocked one out of the park this year when they teamed up to sell a Medaglia d'Oro filly for $1.1 million at the OBS April 2-year-olds in training sale.

Bred in Kentucky by James R. Leech and named Getthe Muny Bernie, the Munnings colt was produced from the Repriced mare Zadie Creek, whose four other foals are all winners and include multiple stakes winner Beyond the Reach.

Consigned by de Meric Sales, agent, as Hip 332, the Dialed In colt was purchased by Mike Ryan, as agent, for $225,000 from James Keogh at the Keeneland September yearling sale. Bred in Kentucky by Nicholas M. Lotz, the colt is the first foal out of the winning Hat Trick mare Top Trick, a daughter of grade 2 winner Blushing Heiress from the female family of grade 1 winners Undrafted, Reynaldothewizard, and Seventh Street.

"He's talented and he's quick," Tristan de Meric said. "He's very balanced, with an athletic body type."

Hip 402, a colt from the first crop of Fed Biz , posted the day's fastest quarter-mile time of :20 3/5 for Rafael Garcia's Potrero Stables, agent.

"He's always shown me he's a fast horse," Garcia said, adding he was surprised when he was able to purchase the colt for $7,500 from Blandford Stud, agent, for Westwind Farms at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. "I don't know why I was able to buy him for $7,500. He's sound and very athletic."

Bought in the name of South Legacy Stables, the colt was bred in Kentucky by Brent Harris and Beth Harris and is out of the Sharp Humor mare You Laughin, a half sister to three stakes winners, including multiple grade 1 winner Sweet Reason and grade 3 winner and grade 1-placed Don't Forget Gil.

A Cairo Prince filly with one start under her belt had the day's fastest three-eighths mile breeze of :32 3/5. Consigned as Hip 407 by Hal Hatch's Halcyon Hammock Farm, the filly named Sexyama was bred in Kentucky by Brereton C. Jones and purchased for $55,000 at Keeneland's September yearling sale.

After being sent through the ring at the OBS March sale where she was bought back for her yearling purchase price, the filly was sent to Keeneland and ran a closing fifth at 4 1/2 furlongs for trainer Joe Sharp.

"I sent her to Keeneland to get some experience," Hatch said. "She moves good and she's ready to go. Whoever gets her will do great and within a short period of time."

A half sister to multiple stakes-placed Cowboy Cool, the filly is out of the Royal Academy mare Academie d'Amour and is from the extended female family of multiple grade 1 winner Val's Prince.